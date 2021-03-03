CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 5:00 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 11 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Army 10 4 1 3 1 30 60 41 13 5 1
Robert Morris 10 5 0 2 1 29 79 62 14 7 0
Canisius 8 5 0 1 1 24 42 34 8 5 0
RIT 7 5 1 0 0 23 64 59 9 7 2
Mercyhurst 7 8 1 1 1 23 64 59 8 11 1
Sacred Heart 6 6 1 1 2 23 40 51 6 8 2
Bentley 4 11 0 1 5 16 35 48 4 11 0
Niagara 3 9 3 0 2 15 46 60 4 10 3
Air Force 3 9 1 2 1 9 32 49 3 9 1
Holy Cross 3 9 0 2 0 7 30 52 4 12 0
