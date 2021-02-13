Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 13
EAST
Boston U. 82, Army 41
Fairleigh Dickinson 50, Wagner 48
Holy Cross 61, Colgate 40
Marquette 73, Providence 52
Mass.-Lowell 74, New Hampshire 40
Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 65
Navy 69, Loyola (Md.) 60
Temple 58, East Carolina 57
Towson 90, Northeastern 69
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 71
Cleveland St. 71, Fort Wayne 61
Green Bay 70, Ill.-Chicago 45
Ohio 74, W. Michigan 52
South Dakota 72, North Dakota 63
St. John’s 47, Butler 35
UCF 70, Cincinnati 51

