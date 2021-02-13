Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 13 EAST Boston U. 82, Army 41 Fairleigh Dickinson 50, Wagner 48 Holy Cross 61, Colgate 40 Marquette…

Saturday, Feb. 13

EAST

Boston U. 82, Army 41

Fairleigh Dickinson 50, Wagner 48

Holy Cross 61, Colgate 40

Marquette 73, Providence 52

Mass.-Lowell 74, New Hampshire 40

Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 65

Navy 69, Loyola (Md.) 60

Temple 58, East Carolina 57

Towson 90, Northeastern 69

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 71

Cleveland St. 71, Fort Wayne 61

Green Bay 70, Ill.-Chicago 45

Ohio 74, W. Michigan 52

South Dakota 72, North Dakota 63

St. John’s 47, Butler 35

UCF 70, Cincinnati 51

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.