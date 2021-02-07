PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Final Round
Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000 68-66-66-65_265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700 66-66-66-68_266
Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700 66-64-65-71_266
Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208 67-67-69-64_267
Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208 67-67-61-72_267
Steve Stricker (115), $307,208 65-66-69-67_267
Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342 63-71-68-66_268
Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342 67-69-67-65_268
Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342 67-65-66-70_268
James Hahn (75), $198,925 67-67-66-69_269
Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025 69-67-63-71_270
J.T. Poston (68), $177,025 68-66-67-69_270
Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700 70-67-70-64_271
Jon Rahm (56), $138,700 68-69-66-68_271
Justin Thomas (56), $138,700 70-65-64-72_271
Harold Varner III (56), $138,700 68-68-67-68_271
Corey Conners (47), $104,025 69-68-68-67_272
Sungjae Im (47), $104,025 72-67-68-65_272
Nate Lashley (47), $104,025 64-69-69-70_272
Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025 71-64-69-68_272
Will Zalatoris, $104,025 71-66-64-71_272
Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423 66-65-70-72_273
Sam Burns (35), $64,423 64-68-73-68_273
Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423 69-70-67-67_273
Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423 68-71-67-67_273
Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423 68-67-69-69_273
Brendon Todd (35), $64,423 68-69-65-71_273
Bubba Watson (35), $64,423 71-68-69-65_273
Richy Werenski (35), $64,423 69-69-71-64_273
Russell Henley (24), $44,713 71-67-65-71_274
Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713 63-73-71-67_274
Matt Jones (24), $44,713 68-69-69-68_274
Luke List (24), $44,713 72-67-68-67_274
Brendan Steele (24), $44,713 70-67-70-67_274
Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713 69-67-71-67_274
Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006 72-67-67-69_275
Scott Stallings (18), $34,006 67-70-66-72_275
Brian Harman (18), $34,006 71-68-69-67_275
Bo Hoag (18), $34,006 67-71-71-66_275
Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006 71-67-70-67_275
Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006 68-71-69-67_275
Nick Hardy, $23,853 68-67-71-70_276
Max Homa (11), $23,853 69-69-68-70_276
Zach Johnson (11), $23,853 68-70-69-69_276
Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853 69-67-73-67_276
Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853 71-67-69-69_276
Grayson Murray (11), $23,853 70-68-68-70_276
Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853 70-68-71-67_276
Webb Simpson (11), $23,853 73-65-69-69_276
Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323 67-70-73-67_277
Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323 71-66-70-70_277
Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323 69-65-69-74_277
Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265 69-69-70-70_278
Billy Horschel (6), $17,265 66-68-71-73_278
Russell Knox (6), $17,265 68-69-69-72_278
Robby Shelton (6), $17,265 72-66-70-70_278
Sam Ryder (6), $16,863 70-67-72-70_279
Stewart Cink (5), $16,425 69-70-71-70_280
Lucas Glover (5), $16,425 72-63-74-71_280
Michael Kim (5), $16,425 67-71-74-68_280
Davis Riley, $16,425 72-66-71-71_280
Brian Stuard (5), $16,425 70-68-72-70_280
Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987 68-71-68-74_281
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841 66-71-71-74_282
Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695 70-69-73-71_283
Aaron Wise (4), $15,549 74-65-73-72_284
