PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Sunday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round

Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000 68-66-66-65_265

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700 66-66-66-68_266

Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700 66-64-65-71_266

Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208 67-67-69-64_267

Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208 67-67-61-72_267

Steve Stricker (115), $307,208 65-66-69-67_267

Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342 63-71-68-66_268

Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342 67-69-67-65_268

Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342 67-65-66-70_268

James Hahn (75), $198,925 67-67-66-69_269

Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025 69-67-63-71_270

J.T. Poston (68), $177,025 68-66-67-69_270

Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700 70-67-70-64_271

Jon Rahm (56), $138,700 68-69-66-68_271

Justin Thomas (56), $138,700 70-65-64-72_271

Harold Varner III (56), $138,700 68-68-67-68_271

Corey Conners (47), $104,025 69-68-68-67_272

Sungjae Im (47), $104,025 72-67-68-65_272

Nate Lashley (47), $104,025 64-69-69-70_272

Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025 71-64-69-68_272

Will Zalatoris, $104,025 71-66-64-71_272

Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423 66-65-70-72_273

Sam Burns (35), $64,423 64-68-73-68_273

Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423 69-70-67-67_273

Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423 68-71-67-67_273

Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423 68-67-69-69_273

Brendon Todd (35), $64,423 68-69-65-71_273

Bubba Watson (35), $64,423 71-68-69-65_273

Richy Werenski (35), $64,423 69-69-71-64_273

Russell Henley (24), $44,713 71-67-65-71_274

Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713 63-73-71-67_274

Matt Jones (24), $44,713 68-69-69-68_274

Luke List (24), $44,713 72-67-68-67_274

Brendan Steele (24), $44,713 70-67-70-67_274

Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713 69-67-71-67_274

Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006 72-67-67-69_275

Scott Stallings (18), $34,006 67-70-66-72_275

Brian Harman (18), $34,006 71-68-69-67_275

Bo Hoag (18), $34,006 67-71-71-66_275

Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006 71-67-70-67_275

Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006 68-71-69-67_275

Nick Hardy, $23,853 68-67-71-70_276

Max Homa (11), $23,853 69-69-68-70_276

Zach Johnson (11), $23,853 68-70-69-69_276

Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853 69-67-73-67_276

Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853 71-67-69-69_276

Grayson Murray (11), $23,853 70-68-68-70_276

Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853 70-68-71-67_276

Webb Simpson (11), $23,853 73-65-69-69_276

Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323 67-70-73-67_277

Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323 71-66-70-70_277

Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323 69-65-69-74_277

Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265 69-69-70-70_278

Billy Horschel (6), $17,265 66-68-71-73_278

Russell Knox (6), $17,265 68-69-69-72_278

Robby Shelton (6), $17,265 72-66-70-70_278

Sam Ryder (6), $16,863 70-67-72-70_279

Stewart Cink (5), $16,425 69-70-71-70_280

Lucas Glover (5), $16,425 72-63-74-71_280

Michael Kim (5), $16,425 67-71-74-68_280

Davis Riley, $16,425 72-66-71-71_280

Brian Stuard (5), $16,425 70-68-72-70_280

Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987 68-71-68-74_281

Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841 66-71-71-74_282

Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695 70-69-73-71_283

Aaron Wise (4), $15,549 74-65-73-72_284

