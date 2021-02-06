PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Third Round
Jordan Spieth 67-67-61_195
Xander Schauffele 66-64-65_195
Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66_198
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66_198
Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63_199
Justin Thomas 70-65-64_199
James Hahn 67-67-66_200
Brooks Koepka 68-66-66_200
Steve Stricker 65-66-69_200
Will Zalatoris 71-66-64_201
J.T. Poston 68-66-67_201
Keegan Bradley 66-65-70_201
Brendon Todd 68-69-65_202
Matthew NeSmith 63-71-68_202
Nate Lashley 64-69-69_202
Jon Rahm 68-69-66_203
Scott Stallings 67-70-66_203
Andrew Putnam 67-69-67_203
Russell Henley 71-67-65_203
Harold Varner III 68-68-67_203
Patton Kizzire 69-65-69_203
Carlos Ortiz 67-67-69_203
Kevin Streelman 68-67-69_204
Cameron Tringale 71-64-69_204
Corey Conners 69-68-68_205
Billy Horschel 66-68-71_205
Sam Burns 64-68-73_205
Matt Jones 68-69-69_206
Russell Knox 68-69-69_206
Grayson Murray 70-68-68_206
Nick Hardy 68-67-71_206
Max Homa 69-69-68_206
Emiliano Grillo 69-70-67_206
Henrik Norlander 68-71-67_206
Wyndham Clark 72-67-67_206
Si Woo Kim 71-66-70_207
Brendan Steele 70-67-70_207
Rory McIlroy 70-67-70_207
Mark Hubbard 63-73-71_207
Webb Simpson 73-65-69_207
Hideki Matsuyama 71-67-69_207
Bo Van Pelt 69-67-71_207
Zach Johnson 68-70-69_207
Luke List 72-67-68_207
Sungjae Im 72-67-68_207
Satoshi Kodaira 68-71-68_207
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71-71_208
Robby Shelton 72-66-70_208
Byeong Hun An 69-69-70_208
Kyle Stanley 71-67-70_208
Matthew Wolff 68-71-69_208
Bubba Watson 71-68-69_208
Brian Harman 71-68-69_208
Sam Ryder 70-67-72_209
Matt Kuchar 69-67-73_209
Lucas Glover 72-63-74_209
Davis Riley 72-66-71_209
Ryan Palmer 70-68-71_209
Richy Werenski 69-69-71_209
Bo Hoag 67-71-71_209
Adam Hadwin 67-70-73_210
Brian Stuard 70-68-72_210
Stewart Cink 69-70-71_210
Michael Kim 67-71-74_212
Aaron Wise 74-65-73_212
Xinjun Zhang 70-69-73_212
