PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round

Jordan Spieth 67-67-61_195

Xander Schauffele 66-64-65_195

Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66_198

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66_198

Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63_199

Justin Thomas 70-65-64_199

James Hahn 67-67-66_200

Brooks Koepka 68-66-66_200

Steve Stricker 65-66-69_200

Will Zalatoris 71-66-64_201

J.T. Poston 68-66-67_201

Keegan Bradley 66-65-70_201

Brendon Todd 68-69-65_202

Matthew NeSmith 63-71-68_202

Nate Lashley 64-69-69_202

Jon Rahm 68-69-66_203

Scott Stallings 67-70-66_203

Andrew Putnam 67-69-67_203

Russell Henley 71-67-65_203

Harold Varner III 68-68-67_203

Patton Kizzire 69-65-69_203

Carlos Ortiz 67-67-69_203

Kevin Streelman 68-67-69_204

Cameron Tringale 71-64-69_204

Corey Conners 69-68-68_205

Billy Horschel 66-68-71_205

Sam Burns 64-68-73_205

Matt Jones 68-69-69_206

Russell Knox 68-69-69_206

Grayson Murray 70-68-68_206

Nick Hardy 68-67-71_206

Max Homa 69-69-68_206

Emiliano Grillo 69-70-67_206

Henrik Norlander 68-71-67_206

Wyndham Clark 72-67-67_206

Si Woo Kim 71-66-70_207

Brendan Steele 70-67-70_207

Rory McIlroy 70-67-70_207

Mark Hubbard 63-73-71_207

Webb Simpson 73-65-69_207

Hideki Matsuyama 71-67-69_207

Bo Van Pelt 69-67-71_207

Zach Johnson 68-70-69_207

Luke List 72-67-68_207

Sungjae Im 72-67-68_207

Satoshi Kodaira 68-71-68_207

Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71-71_208

Robby Shelton 72-66-70_208

Byeong Hun An 69-69-70_208

Kyle Stanley 71-67-70_208

Matthew Wolff 68-71-69_208

Bubba Watson 71-68-69_208

Brian Harman 71-68-69_208

Sam Ryder 70-67-72_209

Matt Kuchar 69-67-73_209

Lucas Glover 72-63-74_209

Davis Riley 72-66-71_209

Ryan Palmer 70-68-71_209

Richy Werenski 69-69-71_209

Bo Hoag 67-71-71_209

Adam Hadwin 67-70-73_210

Brian Stuard 70-68-72_210

Stewart Cink 69-70-71_210

Michael Kim 67-71-74_212

Aaron Wise 74-65-73_212

Xinjun Zhang 70-69-73_212

