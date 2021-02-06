PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Third Round
Jordan Spieth 67-67-61_195 -18
Xander Schauffele 66-64-65_195 -18
Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66_198 -15
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66_198 -15
Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63_199 -14
Justin Thomas 70-65-64_199 -14
James Hahn 67-67-66_200 -13
Brooks Koepka 68-66-66_200 -13
Steve Stricker 65-66-69_200 -13
Will Zalatoris 71-66-64_201 -12
J.T. Poston 68-66-67_201 -12
Keegan Bradley 66-65-70_201 -12
Brendon Todd 68-69-65_202 -11
Matthew NeSmith 63-71-68_202 -11
Nate Lashley 64-69-69_202 -11
Jon Rahm 68-69-66_203 -10
Scott Stallings 67-70-66_203 -10
Andrew Putnam 67-69-67_203 -10
Russell Henley 71-67-65_203 -10
Harold Varner III 68-68-67_203 -10
Patton Kizzire 69-65-69_203 -10
Carlos Ortiz 67-67-69_203 -10
Kevin Streelman 68-67-69_204 -9
Cameron Tringale 71-64-69_204 -9
Corey Conners 69-68-68_205 -8
Billy Horschel 66-68-71_205 -8
Sam Burns 64-68-73_205 -8
Matt Jones 68-69-69_206 -7
Russell Knox 68-69-69_206 -7
Grayson Murray 70-68-68_206 -7
Nick Hardy 68-67-71_206 -7
Max Homa 69-69-68_206 -7
Emiliano Grillo 69-70-67_206 -7
Henrik Norlander 68-71-67_206 -7
Wyndham Clark 72-67-67_206 -7
Si Woo Kim 71-66-70_207 -6
Brendan Steele 70-67-70_207 -6
Rory McIlroy 70-67-70_207 -6
Mark Hubbard 63-73-71_207 -6
Webb Simpson 73-65-69_207 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 71-67-69_207 -6
Bo Van Pelt 69-67-71_207 -6
Zach Johnson 68-70-69_207 -6
Luke List 72-67-68_207 -6
Sungjae Im 72-67-68_207 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 68-71-68_207 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71-71_208 -5
Robby Shelton 72-66-70_208 -5
Byeong Hun An 69-69-70_208 -5
Kyle Stanley 71-67-70_208 -5
Matthew Wolff 68-71-69_208 -5
Bubba Watson 71-68-69_208 -5
Brian Harman 71-68-69_208 -5
Sam Ryder 70-67-72_209 -4
Matt Kuchar 69-67-73_209 -4
Lucas Glover 72-63-74_209 -4
Davis Riley 72-66-71_209 -4
Ryan Palmer 70-68-71_209 -4
Richy Werenski 69-69-71_209 -4
Bo Hoag 67-71-71_209 -4
Adam Hadwin 67-70-73_210 -3
Brian Stuard 70-68-72_210 -3
Stewart Cink 69-70-71_210 -3
Michael Kim 67-71-74_212 -1
Aaron Wise 74-65-73_212 -1
Xinjun Zhang 70-69-73_212 -1
