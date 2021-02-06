PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

Saturday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Jordan Spieth 67-67-61_195 -18 Xander Schauffele…

Saturday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round

Jordan Spieth 67-67-61_195 -18

Xander Schauffele 66-64-65_195 -18

Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66_198 -15

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66_198 -15

Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63_199 -14

Justin Thomas 70-65-64_199 -14

James Hahn 67-67-66_200 -13

Brooks Koepka 68-66-66_200 -13

Steve Stricker 65-66-69_200 -13

Will Zalatoris 71-66-64_201 -12

J.T. Poston 68-66-67_201 -12

Keegan Bradley 66-65-70_201 -12

Brendon Todd 68-69-65_202 -11

Matthew NeSmith 63-71-68_202 -11

Nate Lashley 64-69-69_202 -11

Jon Rahm 68-69-66_203 -10

Scott Stallings 67-70-66_203 -10

Andrew Putnam 67-69-67_203 -10

Russell Henley 71-67-65_203 -10

Harold Varner III 68-68-67_203 -10

Patton Kizzire 69-65-69_203 -10

Carlos Ortiz 67-67-69_203 -10

Kevin Streelman 68-67-69_204 -9

Cameron Tringale 71-64-69_204 -9

Corey Conners 69-68-68_205 -8

Billy Horschel 66-68-71_205 -8

Sam Burns 64-68-73_205 -8

Matt Jones 68-69-69_206 -7

Russell Knox 68-69-69_206 -7

Grayson Murray 70-68-68_206 -7

Nick Hardy 68-67-71_206 -7

Max Homa 69-69-68_206 -7

Emiliano Grillo 69-70-67_206 -7

Henrik Norlander 68-71-67_206 -7

Wyndham Clark 72-67-67_206 -7

Si Woo Kim 71-66-70_207 -6

Brendan Steele 70-67-70_207 -6

Rory McIlroy 70-67-70_207 -6

Mark Hubbard 63-73-71_207 -6

Webb Simpson 73-65-69_207 -6

Hideki Matsuyama 71-67-69_207 -6

Bo Van Pelt 69-67-71_207 -6

Zach Johnson 68-70-69_207 -6

Luke List 72-67-68_207 -6

Sungjae Im 72-67-68_207 -6

Satoshi Kodaira 68-71-68_207 -6

Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71-71_208 -5

Robby Shelton 72-66-70_208 -5

Byeong Hun An 69-69-70_208 -5

Kyle Stanley 71-67-70_208 -5

Matthew Wolff 68-71-69_208 -5

Bubba Watson 71-68-69_208 -5

Brian Harman 71-68-69_208 -5

Sam Ryder 70-67-72_209 -4

Matt Kuchar 69-67-73_209 -4

Lucas Glover 72-63-74_209 -4

Davis Riley 72-66-71_209 -4

Ryan Palmer 70-68-71_209 -4

Richy Werenski 69-69-71_209 -4

Bo Hoag 67-71-71_209 -4

Adam Hadwin 67-70-73_210 -3

Brian Stuard 70-68-72_210 -3

Stewart Cink 69-70-71_210 -3

Michael Kim 67-71-74_212 -1

Aaron Wise 74-65-73_212 -1

Xinjun Zhang 70-69-73_212 -1

