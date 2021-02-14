CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Maja scores first EPL…

Maja scores first EPL goals, Fulham wins 2-0 at Everton

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Josh Maja scored twice on his full Premier League debut as Fulham won 2-0 at Everton on Sunday to end a 12-match winless run.

The 22-year-old striker, who is on loan from Bordeaux, netted three minutes into the second half and in the 65th minute.

While Fulham remains in the relegation zone, the London club moved within seven points of Newcastle in 17th to offer some hope of an escape.

Seventh-place Everton was toothless without injured top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and also lacked the necessary competitiveness to make Fulham’s first league win at Goodison Park in 28 attempts anything other than comfortable.

While Fulham failed to take advantage of having the better of the first half, the visitors did not need long to rectify that after the break.

Ola Aina burst forward from left back to cross for the unmarked Maja to slide home his first league goal on only his second appearance.

He tapped in his second after goalkeeper Robin Olsen tipped Harrison Reed’s shot onto a post.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up