Leicester’s Maddison out injured for Europa League match

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester midfielder James Maddison will miss the Europa League match against Slavia Prague because of a hip injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday.

While the Foxes prepared to host the Czech champions on Thursday in the second leg of the round of 32, Maddison was in London seeing specialists for a hip problem that required surgery last summer.

“We don’t believe he needs more surgery,” Rodgers said. “It’s irritable where he’s had the issue before. We’re just getting all the information on it.”

Rodgers didn’t offer a timeline for Maddison’s return: “He won’t be available for the game. He’s in consultation with our doctor and some specialists and they’re just trying to see where we’re at, but certainly for tomorrow night, he misses out.”

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder saw specialists Tuesday and Wednesday.

He scored Leicester’s first goal in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday but walked off gingerly midway through the second half, having complained of both foot and hip injuries after a heavy but fair tackle by Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Maddison has tallied 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

Leicester drew 0-0 in the first leg last week in Prague.

