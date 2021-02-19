CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:21 PM

All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Boston College 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1

Mercyhurst 1, Niagara 0

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

