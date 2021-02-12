Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Friday
|EAST
Providence 4, UConn 0
Quinnipiac 2, Colgate 2, OT
Army 3, Bentley, OT
Boston U. 1, Vermont 0
Northeeastern 6, New Hampshire 2
Boston College 7, UMass Lowell 1
Caninius 5, RIT 3
|MIDWEST
W. Michigan 4, Minnesota-Duluth 0
Miami 3, St. Cloud St. 2
Lake Superior St. 2, Bowling Green 1, OT
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 0
Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0
