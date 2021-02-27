All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|26
|20
|5
|1
|0
|41
|89
|65
|Florida
|28
|21
|5
|0
|2
|44
|111
|67
|Greenville
|28
|12
|9
|5
|2
|31
|80
|90
|Orlando
|25
|12
|10
|3
|0
|27
|68
|81
|South Carolina
|26
|10
|8
|6
|2
|28
|74
|84
|Jacksonville
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|53
|62
|Wheeling
|24
|6
|14
|4
|0
|16
|63
|90
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|25
|16
|6
|3
|0
|35
|80
|64
|Fort Wayne
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|30
|20
|Allen
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|87
|72
|Utah
|27
|13
|6
|3
|5
|34
|84
|84
|Tulsa
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|60
|71
|Kansas City
|26
|10
|12
|3
|1
|24
|63
|75
|Rapid City
|29
|12
|16
|1
|0
|25
|80
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Allen 5, Greenville 4
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2
Wheeling 5, Utah 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5
Rapid City 5, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2
South Carolina 4, Florida 3
Fort Wayne 8, Indy 1
Greenville 6, Allen 4
Utah 4, Wheeling 3
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 1
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
