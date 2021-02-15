CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 22 15 6 1 0 31 75 54
Wichita 19 13 5 1 0 27 64 48
Utah 22 10 5 3 4 27 67 66
Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63
Kansas City 21 8 10 2 1 19 51 63
Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Utah 6, Wichita 1

Indy 6, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Monday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

