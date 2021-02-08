All Times EST ECHL Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38 Allen 19 13 5 1 0 27 68 49 Utah 18 9 4 3 2 23 56 56 Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57 Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58 Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

