All Times EST
ECHL
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|56
|38
|Allen
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|68
|49
|Utah
|18
|9
|4
|3
|2
|23
|56
|56
|Tulsa
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|42
|57
|Kansas City
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|47
|58
|Rapid City
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|16
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
