CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Allen 19 13 5 1 0 27 68 49
Utah 18 9 4 3 2 23 56 56
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

USPS awards next-generation vehicle contract to Oshkosh Defense

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up