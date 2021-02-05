CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 18 13 4 1 0 27 66 44
Wichita 15 10 4 1 0 21 51 36
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Utah 17 8 4 3 2 21 53 54
Kansas City 18 7 8 2 1 17 45 55
Rapid City 20 8 12 0 0 16 53 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Tulsa 4, Wheeling 2

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Rapid City 2, Indy 0

Tulsa 3, Wheeling 2

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

