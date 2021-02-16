CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. vaccine update | Va. officials push for in-person school | DC-region test results
De Bruyne set for return for Man City, Gundogan to miss out

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 9:18 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne could be in line for a return to Manchester City’s team for the Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury.

The Belgium midfielder has returned to full training and is feeling “much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

De Bruyne, English soccer’s reigning player of the year, has missed seven matches in all competitions — five coming in the league — since hobbling off in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Jan. 20.

While one key midfielder might be back, another looks to be out after Guardiola said the match against Everton would likely come too soon for Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan, who is in the most prolific form of his career with 11 goals in his last 12 league games, hurt his right groin near the end of the 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

City heads to Goodison Park with a seven-point lead over second-place Manchester United and third-place Leicester after winning its last 11 games in the league.

