Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 11 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0 Army 10 4 1 3 1 30 60 41 13 5 1 Robert Morris 10 5 0 2 1 29 79 62 14 7 0 Canisius 8 5 0 1 1 24 42 34 8 5 0 RIT 7 5 1 0 0 23 64 59 9 7 2 Mercyhurst 7 8 1 1 1 23 64 59 8 11 1 Sacred Heart 6 6 1 1 2 23 40 51 6 8 2 Bentley 4 11 0 1 5 16 35 48 4 11 0 Niagara 3 9 3 0 2 15 46 60 4 10 3 Air Force 3 9 1 2 1 9 32 49 3 9 1 Holy Cross 3 9 0 2 0 7 30 52 4 12 0

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0

Canisius 5, Niagara 1

Saturday’s Games

Niagara 4, Canisius 0

Army 6, LIU Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

