Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|32
|59
|32
|13
|3
|0
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|29
|67
|51
|12
|5
|0
|Army
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|18
|34
|32
|6
|5
|1
|Mercyhurst
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|16
|48
|50
|6
|7
|1
|RIT
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
|47
|40
|6
|4
|2
|Bentley
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|11
|24
|26
|3
|6
|0
|Canisius
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|17
|33
|2
|5
|1
|Niagara
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|Holy Cross
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|7
|26
|45
|4
|10
|0
|Air Force
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|23
|45
|0
|9
|1
|Sunday’s Games
Bentley 6, Air Force 3
|Monday’s Games
Air Force 4, Bentley 3, OT
|Tuesday’s Games
RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.