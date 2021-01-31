All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 26…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 26 Huntsville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 30 Birmingham 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 31 Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13 Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 2, Macon 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

