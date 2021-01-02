Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|Saturday, Jan. 2
|EAST
American International 2, Long Island 1
Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2
New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT
Army at Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m
Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7:07 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., TBA
|MIDWEST
Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1
Michigan Tech 4, Ala. Huntsville 0
Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Minnesota St. 4, N. Michigan 0
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7 p.m.
Miami at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.
