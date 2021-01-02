Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Saturday, Jan. 2 EAST American International 2, Long Island 1 Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2 New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT…

Saturday, Jan. 2 EAST

American International 2, Long Island 1

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2

New Hampshire 2, UConn 1, OT

Army at Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 7:07 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., TBA

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 1

Michigan Tech 4, Ala. Huntsville 0

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, N. Michigan 0

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7 p.m.

Miami at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.

