LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
Danielle Kang 64-65_64
Nelly Korda 65-66_64
In Gee Chun 68-65_65
Gaby Lopez 65-68_66
Jessica Korda 65-69_66
Cheyenne Knight 69-66_66
Lexi Thompson 67-69_66
Brooke Henderson 67-69_67
Angela Stanford 67-69_67
Sophia Popov 68-69_67
Stacy Lewis 66-71_67
Austin Ernst 69-70_67
Celine Boutier 69-70_67
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_67
Hee Young Park 71-69_67
Georgia Hall 70-70_68
Mel Reid 70-70_68
Annie Park 69-71_68
Brittany Lincicome 66-74_68
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_68
Mi Jung Hur 71-71_68
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_68
Ally Ewing 70-72_68
Bronte Law 73-70_68
Cydney Clanton 75-69_68
