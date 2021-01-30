CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Hurricanes G Mrazek leaves game in 1st period due to injury

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:20 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek left Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Starts in the first period due to injury.

Mrazek went down 2:47 into the game after being bumped by teammate Max McCormick, knocking the net out of place.

Mrazek received medical attention briefly on the ice before skating off holding his right wrist.

James Reimer entered in place of Mrazek. He is making his second appearance of the season.

Counting Saturday, the 28-year-old Mrazek has played in four of Carolina’s five games this season. He was 2-1-0 in the first three games with two shutouts, 63 saves and a 1.00 goals-against average.

