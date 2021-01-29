CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Hatton recovers to shoot…

Hatton recovers to shoot 64, moves into contention in Dubai

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from an opening-round 76 with eight birdies and an eagle for an 8-under 64 to easily make the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday and move into contention for back-to-back titles on the European Tour.

Hatton, who won in Abu Dhabi last week to move up to a career-high No. 5 in the world, was 4 under overall — six strokes behind second-round leader Thomas Detry (67).

Robert MacIntyre (68) was a shot back in second place, with Tommy Fleetwood (68) in a three-way tie for third with Justin Harding (70) and Kalle Samooja (68).

Holing out from a greenside bunker at No. 6 was one of the highlights of the second round for Hatton, who went out in the early afternoon group with the initial intention of shooting low enough to make the weekend.

At 8 under after 13 holes — helped by an eagle at the par-5 third hole — his goals changed and even Ernie Els’ course-record 61 looked under threat at Emirates Golf Club.

Hatton jumped 92 places and is in a tie for 23rd place.

The 28-year-old Detry, who is looking to claim his first title on the European Tour, has yet to drop a shot this week after successive 67s. He birdied Nos. 2 and 3 and also had a strong finish, picking up shots on two of his final four holes.

“I’m moving here in a couple weeks, so this is my new residence,” Detry said of Dubai. “So winning at home would be amazing.”

First-round leader Richard Sterne shot 74 and dropped into a tie for 12th at 6 under overall.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up