Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Friday, Jan. 1 EAST UConn 2, New Hampshire 1 Vermont 0, Providence 0, 2OT, Providence wins shootout 2-1.<

Friday, Jan. 1

EAST

UConn 2, New Hampshire 1

Vermont 0, Providence 0, 2OT, Providence wins shootout 2-1.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.