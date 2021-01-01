CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday, Jan. 1

EAST

UConn 2, New Hampshire 1

Vermont 0, Providence 0, 2OT, Providence wins shootout 2-1.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up