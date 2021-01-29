All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|22
|53
|31
|Wichita
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|35
|26
|Tulsa
|18
|6
|10
|1
|1
|14
|34
|51
|Utah
|14
|6
|4
|3
|1
|16
|43
|46
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|7
|1
|1
|14
|38
|46
|Rapid City
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|44
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2
Friday’s Games
Orlando 4, Greenville 3
South Carolina 5, Florida 1
Kansas City 1, Tulsa 0
Rapid City 3, Wichita 0
Allen 5, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
