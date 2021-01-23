CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 14 6 6 1 1 14 30 38
Utah 12 6 3 2 1 15 37 36
Kansas City 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 42
Rapid City 14 4 10 0 0 8 36 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 2, Tulsa 1

Utah 3, Rapid City 2

Florida at Jacksonville, ppd

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Wheeling, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

