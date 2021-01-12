All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|53
|32
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|28
|20
|Orlando
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|32
|35
|Greenville
|10
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|29
|37
|Jacksonville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|21
|34
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|20
|26
|Utah
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|24
|23
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|22
|32
|Rapid City
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|27
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.