All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 4 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32 South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20 Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35 Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37 Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26 Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23 Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32 Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

