INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32
South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20
Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35
Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37
Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26
Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23
Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32
Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Wheeling 3

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 1

Indy 3, Greenville 2

Tulsa 1, Utah 0

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 3, Utah 2

Wichita 6, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up