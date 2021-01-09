CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32
South Carolina 8 5 1 2 0 12 22 17
Orlando 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 31
Greenville 9 3 3 2 1 9 27 34
Jacksonville 9 2 6 1 0 5 17 33

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 8 7 1 0 0 14 31 25
Wheeling 9 2 4 3 0 7 25 32

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 10 7 3 0 0 14 37 26
Utah 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 19
Wichita 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 19
Tulsa 7 3 3 0 1 7 16 24
Kansas City 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 24
Rapid City 9 2 7 0 0 4 25 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Indy 6, Greenville 5

South Carolina 4, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Tulsa 3, Utah 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up