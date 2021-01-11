INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 9:39 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.

Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.

PSG posted a picture of Neymar on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Look who’s back.”

Neymar’s return is good news for PSG, which has been dealing with a string of injuries recently and trails league leader Lyon by one point after 19 games.

Neymar has yet to play for PSG under coach Mauricio Pochettino and it’s unclear whether he will be fit in time to face Marseille in Wednesday’s Champions Trophy.

