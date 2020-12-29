CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Qualifiers for the 2021 Masters

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:46 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Players who are eligible and expected to compete in the 85th Masters, to be played April 8-11. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-Tyler Strafaci, a-Charles Osborne.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Joe Long.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2020 MASTERS: Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, C.T. Pan, Jon Rahm, Corey Conners.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2020 U.S. OPEN: Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE APRIL 12, 2020 (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Daniel Berger, Michael Thompson, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Gay, Carlos Ortiz, Robert Streb, Viktor Hovland.

FIELD FROM THE 2020 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastian Munoz, Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Lanto Griffin, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2020: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhuit, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Matt Kuchar, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ON MARCH 30: TBD.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

