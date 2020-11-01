NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Results

Sunday At Martinsville Speedway Martinsville. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500 laps,…

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 57 points.

2. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 42.

3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 43.

4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 45.

5. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 40.

6. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 42.

7. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500, 30.

8. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 29.

9. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 37.

10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 44.

12. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 25.

13. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 500, 24.

14. (31) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 500, 23.

15. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 22.

16. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 21.

17. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 20.

18. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 499, 20.

19. (22) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 499, 18.

20. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 17.

21. (32) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 499, 16.

22. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 499, 29.

23. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 498, 14.

24. (17) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 498, 13.

25. (26) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 498, 12.

26. (23) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 498, 11.

27. (29) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 497, 10.

28. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497, 9.

29. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 495, 0.

30. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 495, 8.

31. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 494, 0.

32. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 490, 0.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 489, 4.

34. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, electrical, 447, 0.

35. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 439, 5.

36. (37) James Davison, Ford, electrical, 422, 1.

37. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 184, 1.

38. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 146, 1.

39. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, electrical, 100, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.585 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 40 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 6.577 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 83 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-3; M.Truex 4-88; C.Elliott 89-112; D.Hamlin 113-133; A.Bowman 134; Ky.Busch 135-139; Ku.Busch 140-162; C.Elliott 163-217; D.Hamlin 218-220; J.Logano 221; D.Hamlin 222-239; C.Elliott 240-266; M.Truex 267; C.Elliott 268-353; J.Logano 354-368; R.Blaney 369-404; J.Logano 405-407; M.Truex 408-442; C.Lajoie 443-448; M.Truex 449-456; C.Elliott 457-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 5 times for 236 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 129 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 42 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 36 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 23 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 19 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 6 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; C.Elliott, 4; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Dillon, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 5000; 2. C.Elliott, 5000; 3. B.Keselowski, 5000; 4. J.Logano, 5000; 5. K.Harvick, 2380; 6. A.Bowman, 2346; 7. M.Truex, 2314; 8. Ky.Busch, 2307; 9. R.Blaney, 2293; 10. A.Dillon, 2258; 11. Ku.Busch, 2256; 12. C.Bowyer, 2228; 13. W.Byron, 2218; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2217; 15. A.Almirola, 2211; 16. C.Custer, 2193.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

