Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 _ z-New York 32 23 .582 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 _ z-New York 32 23 .582 _ z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 _ Houston 28 27 .509 _ Toronto 28 27 .509 _ Los Angeles 26 31 .456 3 Seattle 24 31 .436 4 Baltimore 23 32 .418 5 Detroit 22 31 .415 5 Kansas City 22 33 .400 6

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-San Diego 34 22 .607 _ St. Louis 27 25 .519 _ Miami 28 27 .509 _ Cincinnati 28 28 .500 _ Milwaukee 27 27 .500 _ San Francisco 27 27 .500 _ Philadelphia 27 29 .482 1 New York 25 30 .455 2½ Colorado 24 30 .444 3 Washington 23 32 .418 4½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.