500 Home Runs

|(x-active)
|Through 2020
|Player
|No.
|1. Barry Bonds
|762
|2. Hank Aaron
|755
|3. Babe Ruth
|714
|4. Alex Rodriguez
|696
|5. x-Albert Pujols
|662
|5. Willie Mays
|660
|7. Ken Griffey Jr.
|630
|8. Jim Thome
|612
|9. Sammy Sosa
|609
|10. Frank Robinson
|586
|11. Mark McGwire
|583
|12. Harmon Killebrew
|573
|13. Rafael Palmeiro
|569
|14. Reggie Jackson
|563
|15. Manny Ramirez
|555
|16. Mike Schmidt
|548
|17. David Ortiz
|541
|18. Mickey Mantle
|536
|19. Jimmie Foxx
|534
|20. Willie McCovey
|521
|20. Frank Thomas
|521
|20. Ted Williams
|521
|23. Ernie Banks
|512
|23. Eddie Mathews
|512
|25. Mel Ott
|511
|26. Gary Sheffield
|509
|27. Eddie Murray
|504
