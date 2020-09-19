500 Home Runs

(x-active) Through 2020 Player No. 1. Barry Bonds 762 2. Hank Aaron 755 3. Babe Ruth 714 4. Alex Rodriguez…

(x-active) Through 2020 Player No. 1. Barry Bonds 762 2. Hank Aaron 755 3. Babe Ruth 714 4. Alex Rodriguez 696 5. x-Albert Pujols 662 5. Willie Mays 660 7. Ken Griffey Jr. 630 8. Jim Thome 612 9. Sammy Sosa 609 10. Frank Robinson 586 11. Mark McGwire 583 12. Harmon Killebrew 573 13. Rafael Palmeiro 569 14. Reggie Jackson 563 15. Manny Ramirez 555 16. Mike Schmidt 548 17. David Ortiz 541 18. Mickey Mantle 536 19. Jimmie Foxx 534 20. Willie McCovey 521 20. Frank Thomas 521 20. Ted Williams 521 23. Ernie Banks 512 23. Eddie Mathews 512 25. Mel Ott 511 26. Gary Sheffield 509 27. Eddie Murray 504

