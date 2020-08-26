AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .360; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .327; J.Abreu, Chicago, .322; D.Fletcher, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .360; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .327; J.Abreu, Chicago, .322; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .321; Rendon, Los Angeles, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Voit, New York, .311; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .306.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Biggio, Toronto, 24; T.Anderson, Chicago, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22; Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 21; Gurriel, Houston, 21; Santander, Baltimore, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Olson, Oakland, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 40; J.Abreu, Chicago, 39; Alberto, Baltimore, 37; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 33.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 9; Franco, Kansas City, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Reddick, Houston, 9.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Fiers, Oakland, 3-1; Javier, Houston, 3-1; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.65; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; Lynn, Texas, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; G.Cole, New York, 44; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.