NEW YORK (AP) — The average baseball salary on opening day, based on salary studies by the The Associated Press,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The average baseball salary on opening day, based on salary studies by the The Associated Press, and the percentage increase or decrease. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values (x-adjusted for 25-man rosters from $1,073,579 figure for 28-man post-strike rosters but does not reflect 11.1% reduction due to 144-game regular season); y-reflects 30-man rosters and 63% reduction due to 60-game regular season).

Year Average Pct. Inc. 1989 $512,804 NA 1990 578,930 12.9% 1991 891,188 53.9 1992 1,084,408 21.7 1993 1,120,254 3.3 1994 1,188,679 6.1 x-1995 1,071,029 (-9.9) 1996 1,176,967 9.9 1997 1,383,578 17.6 1998 1,441,406 4.2 1999 1,720,050 19.3 2000 1,988,034 15.6 2001 2,264,403 13.9 2002 2,383,235 5.2 2003 2,555,476 7.2 2004 2,486,609 (-2.7) 2005 2,632,655 5.9 2006 2,866,544 8.9 2007 2,944,556 2.7 2008 3,154,845 7.1 2009 3,240,206 2.7 2010 3,297,828 1.8 2011 3,305,393 0.2 2012 3,439,370 4.1 2013 3,650,257 6.1 2014 3,949,068 8.2 2015 4,199,030 6.3 2016 4,381,980 4.4 2017 4,451,508 1.6 2018 4,411,580 (-0.9) 2019 4,375,486 (-0.8) y-2020 1,295,942 NA

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.