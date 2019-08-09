Home » Sports » Northwest DC loses in…

Northwest DC loses in Little League semifinal

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

August 9, 2019, 12:07 PM

Northwest D.C. lost to New York’s Haverstraw Little League team in a Mid-Atlantic regional semifinal Thursday night.

Haverstraw won 15-4 in a game called after four innings on account of the “10-run rule.” A game is ended when one team is up by 10 or more runs after the end of the fourth inning.

Northwest Washington goes on to play New Jersey’s Elmora Youth Friday night at 7 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports
baseball haverstraw little league

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up