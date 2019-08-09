Northwest DC loses in Little League semifinal

Northwest D.C. lost to New York's Haverstraw Little League team in a Mid-Atlantic regional semifinal Thursday night.

Haverstraw won 15-4 in a game called after four innings on account of the “10-run rule.” A game is ended when one team is up by 10 or more runs after the end of the fourth inning.

A double down the line helps New York get by Washington, DC! Presented by @JetBlue Vacations pic.twitter.com/J8mMNzUk9T — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 9, 2019

Northwest Washington goes on to play New Jersey’s Elmora Youth Friday night at 7 p.m.

