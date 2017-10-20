PREP FOOTBALL
Arundel 49, Pasadena Chesapeake 22
Broadneck 28, Meade 21
Brunswick 27, Pikesville 12
Damascus 55, Walter Johnson 14
Gwynn Park 38, Frederick Douglass 24
Hancock 42, Massanutten Military, Va. 13
Hereford 38, Western STES 0
Hubie Blake 42, Rockville 22
Lackey 35, Thomas Stone 0
Long Reach 35, Mt. Hebron 0
Magruder 31, Springbrook 21
Montgomery Blair 37, Clarksburg 0
North Point 62, Leonardtown 3
Northeast – AA 26, Severna Park 21
Northern – Cal 42, McDonough 7
Northwest – Mtg 42, Walt Whitman 14
Oakdale 62, Thomas Johnson 8
Old Mill 24, Glen Burnie 22
Quince Orchard 43, Wheaton 13
Richard Montgomery 42, Bethesda 0
River Hill 17, Reservoir 0
Sparrows Point 45, Loch Raven 17
St. Frances 42, Archbishop Spalding 7
Walkersville 76, Wootton 7
Westminster 52, Winters Mill 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
