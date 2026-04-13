Take the scenic route: Explore the Historic National Road during the nation’s 250th anniversary

Follow in the footsteps of early settlers while learning about the history of the region and enjoying modern culture in National Pike towns.

This content was provided by the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.

In 2026, the United States commemorates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. During this Semiquincentennial year, discover two and a half centuries of the American experience as you traverse the Historic National Road in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, through portions of Maryland’s Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties. Follow in the footsteps of early settlers while learning about the history of the region and enjoying modern culture in National Pike towns.

With construction beginning in 1811, the Historic National Road was the first major U.S. highway built by the federal government. Start your journey on this iconic pathway in Mount Airy. A town that flourished in proximity to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, Mount Airy is rich with history and small town charm.

While in Mount Airy, make sure to visit the Mount Airy Museum located on Main Street in the historic train station. In celebration of the nation’s 250th, the Historical Society of Mount Airy has created a special exhibit detailing the town’s role in the Civil War. Learn about the history of Maryland’s divided past and the people who called Mount Airy home.

After exploring Mount Airy, continue your road trip west to Middletown. Nestled in the sweeping Middletown Valley and located near Frederick, Middletown is the perfect place to refuel during your travels. Stop by the town’s Welcome Center to familiarize yourself with the area and learn about the nearby restaurants favored by the locals.

Secure your tickets here for the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, offering exclusive access to unique properties in Middletown, Frederick, and New Market, on June 13, 2026. Loosely following the National Road through Frederick County, this self-guided tour allows visitors to explore historic homes and gardens that reflect the region’s agricultural prosperity, industrial, and Civil War legacy.

From Middletown, head further west to Boonsboro to explore the National Road Museum. Experience the museum’s engaging exhibits and learn more about the road you have traveled so far. While in the area, take a short hike on the Appalachian Trail to see the first completed monument to the memory of George Washington at the Washington Monument State Park.

Located near Antietam National Battlefield, South Mountain State Battlefield, Boonsboro is a must-visit for all Civil War enthusiasts. On April 30, 2026, visit the Pathfinder Farm Distillery Tasting Room located in Boonsboro for “History Distilled: Alcohol and the Civil War Era.” During this storytelling event, treat yourself to a signature Pathfinder cocktail while three local historians explore the fascinating connections between alcohol and the American Civil War.

With exciting events happening every month across the three counties, a warm welcome awaits visitors sojourning along the Historic National Road in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.