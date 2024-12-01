FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 13, Win $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Get in on the action in…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Get in on the action in time to bet on NFL Week 13 with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players will have the chance to apply a 30-1 odds boost to any NFL matchup.







Start with a $5 bet on any NFL game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a massive boost that bettors can use on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for players with this new promo. However, there are other ways to bet on the NFL Week 13 action in the app. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $150 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through The Links On This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos NFL 25% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost, Live Same Game Parlays, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are tons of options in the NFL this weekend and bettors can gear up for the games with this 30-1 odds boost. FanDuel Sportsbook will send players $150 in bonuses for starting with a $5 winning bet.

New users can take a heavily favored team like the Commanders and bet $5 to win a $150 bonus. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but we expect to see bettors gravitate toward favorites.

It’s also worth noting that this promo comes with three months of NBA League Pass. Players will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code on FanDuel Sportsbook by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to input a promo code.

Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any NFL game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

New customers will receive three months of NBA League Pass win or lose.

Other Ways to Bet on the NFL

FanDuel Sportsbook will start every bettor off with this 30-1 odds boost, but that is just the beginning. We recommend keeping an eye on the promos page this Sunday. There are usually new boosts and bonuses available for the biggest games. This includes an All Gravy profit boost builder for parlays.

Between the NFL Week 13 games, the NBA and other available markets, there should be something for every sports fan. Don’t sleep on the chance to lock up bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.