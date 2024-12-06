FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NBA to Score $150 Friday Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. The NBA continues with a jam-packed…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. The NBA continues with a jam-packed Friday night and bettors can secure a 30-1 boost with this FanDuel promo code offer. Players can start with a $5 wager on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.







This 30-1 odds boost applies to any team in the NBA or any other sport this weekend. There is no shortage of options with the NBA, NHL, NFL, college football and college basketball in action.

This offer also comes with three months of NBA League Pass. FanDuel Sportsbook has other ways to bet on the games. Let’s dive deeper into how new players can sign up and activate this offer.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a 30-1 odds boost on the NBA.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $150 Bonus on the NBA

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through The Links On This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos 25% College Football Profit Boost, Free Daily Shuffle Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is one way for players to raise the stakes on the NBA this weekend. Sign up with this FanDuel promo and start with a $5 bet on the NBA. New users who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

This 30-1 boost applies to other sports as well. There are multiple college football conference championship games on Friday and Saturday. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

New players who register with FanDuel Sportsbook and place that $5 wager will receive three months of NBA League Pass win or lose. Look for an email with instructions on how to activate this offer.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. New users can follow the simple steps below to register:

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner will secure $150 in total bonuses.

New players will qualify for three months of NBA League Pass regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

NBA Friday Matchups

The NBA season is in full swing as we look ahead to a full weekend of action. There are seven matchups, including two national TV games — Celtics-Bucks and Warriors-Timberwolves. Bettors can apply this 30-1 boost to any of the games.

We also recommend checking out the different player props and same game parlay options for these NBA matchups. There is no shortage of options for basketball fans with FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a 30-1 odds boost on the NBA.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.