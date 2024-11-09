Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to win $200 in bonus…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. New players can start here with a $5+ bet on college football or any other sport to win this bonus.







This DraftKings promo code offer sets up players with eight $25 bonus bets. This is an opportunity to bet on the NBA, NHL, NFL, college football or any other game with these bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides bettors with an easy way to start with a winner. With a ton of games to choose from in multiple leagues this weekend, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer.

Click here to enable this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on college football, the NFL, NBA or any other sport. This will unlock a $200 bonus instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 College Football Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos Games of the Week Profit Boost, NBA Stepped Up, NFL Pink’Em Free Contest Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 9, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo might seem like it’s too good to be true, but DraftKings Sportsbook delivers. Remember, anyone who creates an account and starts with a $5 bet will win bonus bets instantly.

These players will receive eight $25 bonus bets that apply to a wide range of markets. With Georgia-Ole Miss, Alabama-LSU, Florida State-Notre Dame, and a loaded slate of NBA and NHL games, there should be something for everyone.

These bonus bets are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a complete breakdown of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by filling out the required information sections.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 or more on any game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on any available market.

Weekend Promos

If you head to the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, you’ll find a number of great offers. The CFB Parlay Boost comes with a profit boost that you can apply to a qualifying 4+ leg college football parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx bet. If you want to load up on offers for Sunday’s NFL action, there are two offers to choose from. One is an NFL Parlay Boost for a 4+ leg parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet. The other is the NFL Touchdown All-Parlay Boost. This offer will add a profit boost to your account for any NFL TD scorers parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet.

Click on any of the links on this page to enable this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA or any other sport. This will unlock a $200 bonus instantly.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.