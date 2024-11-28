Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Kick off Thanksgiving Day with the…

Sports bettors in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will get a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5 wager. Players in other states who see their first bet win will receive a $150 bonus with this DraftKings promo code offer for Thanksgiving Day NFL games.

This year’s Thanksgiving triple-header begins with an NFC North clash, as the Detroit Lions play host to the Chicago Bears. Next, the New York Giants will head to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Finally, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will welcome Tua Tagovailoa and the the Miami Dolphins to town.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Thanksgiving Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos NFL Thanksgiving SGP(x) Boost, NFL Thanksgiving TD Parlay Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook routinely has one of the most enticing new user offers available anywhere. That’s once again the case this Thanksgiving, as players can get a $150 bonus with a mere $5 wager. While players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will earn the 30x return win or lose, it’s important to note that players in other states need their initial bet to win in order for the bonus to convey.

With that in mind, the strategy when placing your first bet could vary by state. For players in states where the bonus is guaranteed to convey, it could be worth taking a shot on a longer-odds market like Amon-Ra St. Brown to score the first TD of the Bears-Lions game. Bettors who need their first wager to settle as a win could pick a heavy favorite like the Lions (-485) to beat the Bears (+370) at home.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a deposit of $5 or more via online banking or another method.

Confirm you’re in a state with legal online sports betting.

Head to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of $5+ on any market.

Bettors in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will get the $150 bonus win or lose. Players in other states will secure $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.

Thanksgiving Day Promos

There are multiple in-app promos available for today’s Thanksgiving triple-header. The first offer is the NFL Thanksgiving SGP(x) Boost promo. This promo will issue a profit boost for any qualifying same-game parlay or SGPx bet placed on one of the Thanksgiving Day NFL games. The second offer is the NFL Thanksgiving TD Parlay Profit Boost promo. This offer will issue a profit boost for a 3+ leg NFL parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx where all of the legs are touchdown scorer markets.

