Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Sports bettors can dive into a huge weekend of college football, NFL, and NBA action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to sign up for an account to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.







Prospective bettors in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will get a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any college football, NBA, or NFL game this weekend. Players in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, and VA can secure the $150 bonus with a winning wager.

At noon Eastern, the biggest game of the day will kick off as #2 Ohio State plays host to #5 Indiana. Elsewhere, #14 BYU will be on the road facing #21 Arizona State, while #6 Notre Dame plays host to #18 Army. The first of seven NBA games tips off at 5:00 PM ET as the New York Knicks take on the Utah Jazz.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for CFB, NBA, NFL

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos CFB Parlay Boost, Game of the Week Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Boost, NFL Touchdown All-Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Few legal online sportsbooks offer a guaranteed bonus, but it should come as no surprise that DraftKings is one of them. DraftKings routinely has one of, if not the most enticing offer on the market. Players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia only need to wager $5 to secure $150 in bonus bets. Players in other states will need their first bet to win in order to lock-in the bonus. The good news is that even if that bet loses, new users would only be down $5, rather than three figures like it would take to win the same amount with other sportsbooks.

You’ll have the ability to choose from a long list of game and player props with DraftKings this weekend. If you want to throw down $5 on Ohio State to win or Army and Notre Dame to go over the total points line, you can. If you’d rather wager $5 on Jalen Brunson to score 30+ points or LeBron James to record a double-double, those markets are available as well.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

In order to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will need to register for an account. Complete the steps below to secure a $150 bonus:

to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Choose a deposit method and add at least $5 to your account.

Select any game taking place this weekend.

Wager $5 or more on any market.

Players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will earn the $150 bonus win or lose. If you’re outside of one of those states and your first bet wins, you’ll secure the same $150 bonus.

Weekend’s Best In-App Promos

There are a ton of great in-app promos for college football, the NFL, and more this weekend. The CFB Parlay Boost promo comes with a profit boost token for a qualifying 4+ leg college football parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx wager. There’s also the Game of the Week Profit Boost promo, which comes with a 50% profit boost for Penn State vs. Minnesota. You can also get in on the action with two additional NFL promos, including the NFL Parlay Boost and NFL Touchdown All-Parlay Boost promos.

