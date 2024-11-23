Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. A massive Saturday of college football…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. A massive Saturday of college football and NBA action is on tap with a huge NFL Sunday to follow. Players who sign up here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 will activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any game in any league this weekend.







Prospective bettors can lock-in two opportunities to pick up their first win with Caesars Sportsbook. Registering with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 will unlock a fully-backed wager of up to $1,000.

There are a few college football games today that will pit a pair of Top-25 teams head-to-head. First, #5 Indiana will be on the road where they’ll face #2 Ohio State. Later in the afternoon, #21 Arizona State will host #14 BYU. Finally in primetime, #6 Notre Dame will welcome #18 Army to South Bend. Add in a seven-game NBA slate, and Saturday’s action will clearly give you plenty of markets to choose from when placing your first bet.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 to unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any college football, NBA, or NFL game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Snag $1K Bonus for CFB, NBA, NFL

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000 New User Offer $1,000 First Bet In-App Promos All-Sport Odds Boosts, Quick Picks, 33% F1 Las Vegas GP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are few legal online sportsbooks that come with the type of value you’ll get with this $1,000 bet on Caesars. For plenty of first-time sports bettors, the biggest concern is losing the first bet and having nothing to show for it. However, Caesars Sportsbook’s offer eliminates that possibility altogether. That’s because if your first cash bet loses, Caesars will add a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 to your account. To make things even more enticing, you’ll get to choose from a long list of betting markets.

You could, for example, bet $200 on Ohio State to win. If they do, you’ll get back your $200 bet along with a cash profit. A loss would trigger a $200 bonus bet refund. If you want to bet on #25 Washington State and Oregon State to go under the total points line or Steph Curry to score 30+ points against the Spurs, you can. Just remember, you’ll either end up with a cash profit or a second chance in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000

Caesars Sportsbook has made signing up for an account as easy as it gets. Complete the steps below to secure a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any college football, NBA, or NFL game this weekend:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000. Provide the required personal information, such as your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Input an email address and create a password for your account.

Choose a deposit method and add $10 or more to your account.

Navigate to any matchup and place a wager of up to $1,000.

If your first bet settles as a win, Caesars will return your cash wager along with winnings. However, if your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

This Weekend’s Best Odds Boosts

If you head to the Boosts section of the app, you’ll find a number of great enhanced odds markets. This includes odds boosts like:

California, West Virginia, Arkansas & South Florida All Win (+250)

Avalanche Win & Mikko Rantanen Goal (+330)

Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State & Missouri All Win (+375)

Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State & Kansas State All Win (+380)

Giants, Cowboys & Bears All Punt on 1st Drive (+400)

Ohio State, Ole Miss & Miami Each Over -12.5 Spread (+400)

USC, Nevada & Fresno State Each Cover -2.5 Spread (+425)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.