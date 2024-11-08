Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Sports bettors can kick off a huge weekend with a $200 guaranteed…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Sports bettors can kick off a huge weekend with a $200 guaranteed bonus by using BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Click here to register in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA.







Prospective players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 will activate a bet $10, get $200 bonus offer. If you’re not in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA, use BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 to get a $1,500 first-bet offer.

There are 13 games on tap in the NBA on Friday with even more taking place over the weekend. If you want to bet on the NHL, college football, college basketball, or the NFL, you can. A $10 bet is all it takes to make a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 Weekend Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer is easily one of the most lucrative in legal online sports betting. While most sportsbooks offer a fully-backed first wager –which BetMGM currently has available as well– BetMGM has put together a $200 bonus offer for new players win or lose.

You can pick from a wide array of game and player markets, including a moneyline, point spread, total points, player points, goals, rebounds, assists, or blocks bet. You could wager $10 on the Lakers to beat the Sixers or Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points against the Knicks. If you want to wager $10 on the Penguins and Capitals to go over the total goals line, that’s fine as well. A win will earn you $200 in bonus bets and a cash profit. A loss will still earn you $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

If you want to register for a BetMGM account, you’ll need to complete a few simple steps. Here’s how to unlock the bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a $10+ wager on any matchup.

Regardless of how your first cash wager settles, you’ll secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. This will convey as bonus bets that you can use on games in any league.

Unlock a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

If you’re not in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, or Virginia, the good news is there’s still a BetMGM promo available in your state. Players in other states with BetMGM can unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. With this offer, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your initial cash wager on the NBA, NHL, NFL, college football, or another league settles as a loss. If your bet wins, you’ll receive cash winnings and your stake back.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.