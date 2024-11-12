Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Eight NBA Cup games tip off tonight and if you sign up…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Eight NBA Cup games tip off tonight and if you sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200, you’ll unlock a bet $10, get $200 bonus offer. Click here in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA to register today.







New users who sign up for an account with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 in select states will activate a bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer. Players in any state with the app can secure a $1,500 first-bet offer with promo code WTOP1500.

The Boston Celtics will play host to the Atlanta Hawks in one of the first games of the night. In one of the biggest clashes, the New York Knicks will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Out west, the Suns will take on the Jazz and the Warriors will host the Mavericks. A $10 bet on any matchup will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to unlock a bet $10, get $200 bonus offer. Sign up here with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for the NBA Cup.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 NBA Cup Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 12, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s becoming increasingly rare to find a guaranteed bonus bet offer from a legal online sportsbook. FanDuel, for example, recently pivoted off a guaranteed bonus and added the qualifier that a player’s bet needs to settle as a win. In the case of BetMGM, your first $10+ wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Keep in mind that this offer is only available to players in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

You can choose from a wide range of game and player props in the NBA Cup. For example, if you want to bet $10 on the 76ers to cover the spread or the Suns to win, you can. You could instead take the Mavericks to lead at halftime or the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers to go over the total points line. Player props like Steph Curry to hit 5+ three-pointers or Jalen Brunson to record a double-double are also eligible.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

If you want to sign up with BetMGM for a $200 guaranteed bonus, you’ll need to complete the registration process. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Input your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

Create an account password.

Confirm you’re in a state with BetMGM.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via the account funding method of your choice.

Choose any NBA Cup game.

Wager $10 or more on a qualifying market.

In the event that your bet wins, BetMGM will return your stake along with a cash profit. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

$1,500 First Bet Offer Available in All States

BetMGM has an enormous first-bet offer available to all sportsbook users with access to the BetMGM app. It’s the most lucrative first-bet offer in legal online sports betting. While sportsbooks like Caesars, bet365, and ESPN BET will issue up to $1,000 back in bonus bets, BetMGM’s offer is even bigger. Signing up with promo code WTOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer that will issue a bonus bet refund if your first cash bet settles as a loss. Those bonus bets would then be eligible for use on games in any league this week.

