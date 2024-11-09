BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 CFB Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek College football fans can turn a $10 bet on any game into…

New users who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA will activate a bet $10, get $200 bonus offer. Any new players outside of those states can use promo code WTOP1500 for a $1,500 first-bet offer.

There are some huge college football games set for today. Top-25 teams like Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Colorado, and Vanderbilt will take the field in the late-afternoon window. Then in prime time, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Boise State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, BYU, and Washington State will all be in action.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 College Football Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 9, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has one of the only guaranteed bonus offers in legal online sports betting. A $10 bet in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, or Virginia is all it takes to earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. Plus, you’ll have the ability to choose a player or game prop in any matchup with this offer.

If you want to bet $10 on #17 Iowa State to cover the spread against Kansas or Michigan to pull off an upset on the road against #8 Indiana, you can. Another option would be to throw down a $10 bet on #11 Alabama and #14 LSU to go over the total points line. Win or lose, you’ll secure a 20x return in bonus bets from BetMGM.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

Registering for a BetMGM account is really simple. Here’s what you’ll need to do to bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets:

Sign up here to set up a BetMGM account.

to set up a BetMGM account. Enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create an account password.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more via the account funding method of your choice.

Navigate to any matchup.

Wager $10+ on a qualifying market.

No matter how your initial wager settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. In the event that your bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit and get back your initial stake.

$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Players in Other States

Although the bet and get offer is only available in select states, the good news is that BetMGM has a $1,500 first-bet offer available to players in all states with the app. Registering with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 will activate this offer, which comes with two opportunities to earn your first win. If you were to bet $700 on #2 Georgia to take down #16 Ole Miss, you’d either earn a cash profit and your stake back with a win or a $700 bonus bet refund with a loss.

