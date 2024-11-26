Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Tip-off Tuesday’s NBA Cup action with…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Tip-off Tuesday’s NBA Cup action with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. Click here and enter this code when signing up to lock-in a second chance that will trigger a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses.







Any prospective bettor who registers with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 today will get the sportsbook’s backing of up to $1,500. In the even that your first cash wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will add bonus bets to your account, which you can apply to another game in any league.

Five games are on tap for tonight in the NBA Cup. This includes Bulls-Wizards, Bucks-Heat, Rockets-Timberwolves, Spurs-Jazz, and Lakers-Suns. Your first cash wager of up to $1,500 will either earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets after a loss.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NBA Cup matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Unlock $1.5K NBA Cup Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer is by far one of the most lucrative in legal online sports betting. While some sportsbooks will back a player’s initial cash wager with up to $500 or $1,000 in bonus bets, BetMGM’s promo comes with up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. That means if your first cash wager of up to $1,500 settles as a loss, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund that can then be applied to another game in any league.

If, for example, you want to bet $150 on the Bucks and Heat to go over the total points line or the Spurs to cover the spread against the Jazz, you can. If the bet loses, you’d get back $150 in bonus bets. Another option would be to wager $500 on LeBron James to have a double-double against the Suns. A winning wager would earn you back the $500 stake along with a cash profit. A loss would trigger a $500 bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for a BetMGM account should only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action with a $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter an email address and create an account password.

Select online banking or another account funding method.

Add at least $10.

Choose any NBA Cup game.

Wager up to $1,500 on any market in the matchup of your choice.

If your first cash bet loses, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets. A win on your first wager, meanwhile, will return your initial bet along with cash winnings.

More In-App Offers

There are more ways to win with BetMGM beyond the $1,500 first-bet offer. If you head to the promotions section of the app, you’ll find the NBA Cup Odds Boost Token offer. This promo will issue a profit boost token that you can apply to a qualifying bet on any of tonight’s NBA Cup games. There’s also the NBA Cup Win a Trip to Vegas offer. With this promo, you’ll need to wager $10+ on Original Bets on any NBA game to earn an entry into the sweepstakes. The winner will earn a flight to Las Vegas, a 5-night stay at MGM Grand, tickets to the NBA Cup semifinal and championship games, a pre-game on-court photo opportunity, and 200,000 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.