Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Kick off another NFL Sunday with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for your…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Kick off another NFL Sunday with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net. Click here to register today and bet on any Week 10 matchup.







New players who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will unlock a $150 bonus with a $5 bet or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Each offer is available for use on any of Sunday’s NFL Week 10 games.

Today’s slate of games began with Giants-Panthers in Munich, Germany. The rest of the day has a ton of big games like 49ers-Buccaneers, Broncos-Chiefs, Steelers-Commanders, Eagles-Cowboys, and Lions-Texans. You’ll have the chance to bet on any of these games or another matchup with bet365.

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NFL Week 10 matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Snag $150 NFL Week 10 Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NFL, NHL, More; NFL Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 is one of the only legal online sportsbooks in the industry to offer more than one new user promo. One huge distinction is that while there’s another sportsbook with multiple promos, those are limited to specific states. Bet365, meanwhile, gives players in any state with the app the ability to pick the promo that’s best for them.

Regardless of whether you choose the $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, you’ll be able to bet on any game. You can pick from a long list of game and player props, like moneyline, total points, point spread, touchdowns, passing yards, and more. If you want to bet $5 on Russell Wilson to throw for 200+ yards or the Lions to win, you can. This would earn you $150 in bonus bets. You could opt to wager $600 on the Bills to cover the spread, you can. Losing would earn you back a $600 bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for an account with bet365 is as easy as it gets. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action with bet365 today:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Input your full legal name, residential address, birthdate, and phone number.

Set up your account with an email address and password.

Choose a deposit method and add $10+ to your account.

Navigate to the NFL Week 10 game of your choice.

Wager $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you choose the first-bet safety net and your wager loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000. Selecting the bet $5, get $150 offer will earn you a $150 bonus win or lose.

Bet Boosts for Sunday’s NFL Action

On the home screen of the bet365 app, as well as in the NFL section, you’ll find Bet Boosts. These Bet Boosts come with enhanced odds for featured parlays and same-game parlays. Here are a few of the best options:

Vikings, Commanders, and Chiefs all to win (+242)

Colts and Steelers both to win (+620)

Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, and Terry McLaurin all to score a TD (+935)

Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield each to throw for 2+ passing TDs (+1274)

James Cook, Alvin Kamara, Javonte Williams, and Christian McCaffrey each to score a TD (+1300)

Chuba Hubbard, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, and D’Andre Swift each to score a TD (+1307)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.