Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Choose a welcome offer for NBA action by signing up with our…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Choose a welcome offer for NBA action by signing up with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here to register and claim a guaranteed bonus or start with an aggressive wager.









Claim a $150 bonus with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 by placing a $5 bet on any NBA game. New customers who would rather make a large wager can pass up this offer to activate a $1K first-bet safety net.

We have a full schedule of NBA games on Wednesday night. Make your first bet on the Celtics vs. Nets, Bulls vs. Knicks, Cavaliers vs. 76ers, Pelicans vs. Thunder or Grizzlies vs. Lakers. Your bonus can also be applied to NFL, college football, college basketball and NHL games.

Sign up here with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 for a guaranteed $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Promo Today

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NHL, More Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All NBA games have a list of same-game parlay boosts. Select parlays have increased odds, giving customers the chance at larger potential winnings. Here are just some of the options you can find on Wednesday night:

Knicks win, Karl-Anthony Towns records 25+ points and 10+ rebounds (+225)

Pelicans win, Brandon Ingram records 20+ points and 5+ rebounds (+1400)

Cavaliers win, Donovan Mitchell records 25+ points and 5+ threes made (+400)

Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma and Victor Wembanyama each make 2+ threes (+275)

Lakers win, LeBron James records 25+ points and 3+ made threes (+450)

How to Sign Up Using Our Bet365 Bonus Code

All new customers in eligible states can create an account with our bet365 bonus code and pick a welcome offer. Follow our guide to get started.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your full name, physical address, email and date of birth to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or unlock a $1K first-bet safety net.

The result of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus. But if you lose with the safety-net offer, bet365 will send you a bonus refund.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Week 11

Some of your bonus can be used for the start of NFL Week 11 on Thursday night. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Commanders in an important NFC East matchup. The winner of this game will have the lead in the division.

There are more SGP boosts for this game. For example, the odds for Jalen Hurts to record 300+ passing yards, AJ Brown to have 100+ receiving yards and the Eagles to win have been increased to +1800. Similar options can be found for more Week 11 games on Sunday, like the Chiefs vs. Bills and Ravens vs. Steelers.

New customers who register with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can score a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 on any game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.