Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Cup Promo

Prospective bettors can turn a $5 wager on any NBA Cup into a $150 guaranteed bonus with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Players who want to wager up to $1,000 with a second chance at the ready can take advantage of a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The Boston Celtics will host the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the first games of the night. Despite their spotless record, the Cavs are a 5.5-point underdog in this one. Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic, making his squad a 6-point underdog. In the most lopsided game of the night, Dallas is favored by 13 points against the visiting Pelicans.

Bet365 has two sensational new user promos to choose from tonight. If you simply want to turn a $5 bet into a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose, that’s available to you. If the idea of betting up to $1,000 with a second chance in your back pocket is more appealing, opt for the first-bet safety net.

Plenty of game and player props are eligible for either offer. You could throw down a $200 wager on Luka Doncic to record a triple-double or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 25+ points. A loss would trigger a bonus bet refund. If you want to wager $5 on the Nuggets to cover the spread and earn a $150 guaranteed bonus, that’s also available.

NBA Cup Bet Boosts

Bet365 has quite a few Bet Boosts available for the NBA Cup. Bet Boosts are featured same-game parlays that come with enhanced odds. Here are just a few of the best available for tonight’s action:

Celtics, Mavericks, and Thunder all to win (+114)

Donovan Mitchell, LaMelo Ball, and LeBron James each to make 3+ three-pointers (+317)

Cameron Thomas to score 20+ points, Ben Simmons to have 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+550)

Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Davis each to score 30+ points (+670)

Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram, Jalen Williams, and LeBron James each to score 5+ first quarter points (+948)

